Sweeping Reorganization: State Department to Lay Off 1,300 Diplomats

The United States State Department is set to lay off over 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants, marking a significant restructure under a plan initiated by the Trump administration earlier this year.

On Friday, a senior official confirmed that layoff notices were issued to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic assignments.

While supporters in President Donald Trump's administration hail the plan as essential for increasing efficiency, critics argue it could diminish U.S. influence and impair the nation's ability to counter threats abroad.