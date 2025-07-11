Sweeping Reorganization: State Department to Lay Off 1,300 Diplomats
The State Department, under a reorganization plan initiated by the Trump administration, is laying off over 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants. These cuts, aimed at making the department leaner, have drawn criticism from diplomats concerned about reducing US influence on the global stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:09 IST
The United States State Department is set to lay off over 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants, marking a significant restructure under a plan initiated by the Trump administration earlier this year.
On Friday, a senior official confirmed that layoff notices were issued to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic assignments.
While supporters in President Donald Trump's administration hail the plan as essential for increasing efficiency, critics argue it could diminish U.S. influence and impair the nation's ability to counter threats abroad.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Chinese Diplomats Allegedly Shadow Taiwan's Vice-President-Elect in Prague
Mission Karmayogi: Fostering Future-Ready Civil Servants in Telangana
Conflict of Interest Claim: Ex-Civil Servants Question Supreme Court's CEC Over Forest Act
MP expresses concern over decline in number of all-India civil servants from Mizoram
Conflict of Interest Concerns: Ex-Civil Servants Call for CEC Reform