A planned vote on appointing three new judges to Germany's Constitutional Court was abruptly postponed on Friday, highlighting Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition's struggle to secure a parliamentary majority for the second instance in three months. The Christian Democrats faced accusations from other parties, including their Social Democrat allies, of disrepute over Germany's top court and allegedly leveraging questionable plagiarism allegations as a cover for shelving a vote they were unlikely to win.

The conservative faction initially aimed to delay the vote solely on Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, a Social Democrat-nominated law professor whose stance on abortion rights attracted conservative opposition. The debates mirrored American Supreme Court justice appointments, as suggested by SPD's Dirk Wiese in parliament.

The situation evolved into a political debacle, with the conservatives blaming their reversal on recent allegations of plagiarism by Stefan Weber, with whom skepticism about his methods persists. Yet, damaging effects on the Constitutional Court's standing were noted by the Green's Britta Hasselmann, stressing the potential disaster for the court's reputation.

