Palestinian Envoy Highlights Gaza Crisis, Calls for Global Solidarity

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Palestinian envoy to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, termed the killings amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as genocide. He underscored the Palestinian issue as a quest for a new global order during an interactive session.

Abu Shawesh acknowledged India's longstanding support for Palestinians, citing New Delhi's stance at global forums, including the United Nations General Assembly. He pointed out that while the world is aware of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, less is known about the Palestinian suffering prior to this event.

The envoy called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and a negotiated two-state solution, while reiterating India's position on the need for humanitarian assistance and a ceasefire in Gaza. He appreciated India's diplomatic engagement, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Palestinian president in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)