Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Modi's Foreign Tours

In a bold move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has once again criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, raising the issue in the state assembly and questioning the government's foreign policy priorities.

Mann, unfazed by the Ministry of External Affairs' classification of his comments as 'irresponsible,' continued his critique, alleging that the Prime Minister neglects pressing domestic issues to collect foreign honors.

Mann also accused the central government of harboring gangsters, expressing his determination to combat organized crime in Punjab while taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)