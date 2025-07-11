Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Modi's Foreign Tours
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on foreign visits over addressing domestic concerns. Mann expressed his views in the Punjab assembly and questioned the benefits of Modi's trips. Mann also criticized the patronage of gangsters by the central government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has once again criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, raising the issue in the state assembly and questioning the government's foreign policy priorities.
Mann, unfazed by the Ministry of External Affairs' classification of his comments as 'irresponsible,' continued his critique, alleging that the Prime Minister neglects pressing domestic issues to collect foreign honors.
Mann also accused the central government of harboring gangsters, expressing his determination to combat organized crime in Punjab while taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pedro Pascal Faces Criticism: Mister Fantastic Role Sparks Debate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Stresses on Language as a Cultural Backbone
Akhilesh Yadav Declares July 26 as Reservation Day Amidst BJP Criticism
ONS Revamps to Restore Data Integrity Amid Criticisms
Tragedy in Kangra: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Criticism of Negligence