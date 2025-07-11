Muttahida Qaumi Movement Leader Altaf Hussain Hospitalized in London

Altaf Hussain, the founding figurehead of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was hospitalized in London following a severe illness. The 71-year-old has lived in self-imposed exile in the UK since 1992 and holds British citizenship.

Hussain's hospitalization was confirmed by MQM's Central Coordination Committee Convener, Mustafa Azizabadi, who shared the news via social media. Azizabadi stated that doctors have conducted various tests and are currently focusing on his treatment.

Hussain is widely known for delivering political speeches over social media to his followers in Karachi. He established the MQM, originally the Muhajir Qaumi Movement, in 1984 to advocate for the Urdu-speaking community post-1947 partition. The party became a significant political force after the 1988 elections in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)