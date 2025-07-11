Left Menu

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Leader Altaf Hussain Hospitalized in London

Altaf Hussain, leader of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement and a long-time London resident, was hospitalized due to a severe illness. The 71-year-old political figure, who possesses British citizenship, founded MQM in 1984 for the Urdu-speaking community. Hussain has been in exile since the early 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:28 IST
Muttahida Qaumi Movement Leader Altaf Hussain Hospitalized in London
Altaf Hussain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Altaf Hussain, the founding figurehead of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was hospitalized in London following a severe illness. The 71-year-old has lived in self-imposed exile in the UK since 1992 and holds British citizenship.

Hussain's hospitalization was confirmed by MQM's Central Coordination Committee Convener, Mustafa Azizabadi, who shared the news via social media. Azizabadi stated that doctors have conducted various tests and are currently focusing on his treatment.

Hussain is widely known for delivering political speeches over social media to his followers in Karachi. He established the MQM, originally the Muhajir Qaumi Movement, in 1984 to advocate for the Urdu-speaking community post-1947 partition. The party became a significant political force after the 1988 elections in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025