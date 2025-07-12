Left Menu

US Sanctions Cuban Leaders Amid Human Rights Violations Accusations

The US government has imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other top officials for human rights violations. Visa restrictions target judicial and prison officials linked to the detention of July 2021 protesters. This move highlights US stance against Cuba’s leadership amid continued economic strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The United States has announced sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other key officials, accusing them of human rights abuses in light of the largest protests seen on the island in decades.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the sanctions include visa restrictions on Cuban judicial and prison officials implicated in the detention and mistreatment of protesters from the July 2021 demonstrations.

The protests, spurred by economic hardships and led to widespread arrests, drew attention to Cuba's ongoing crises. The Cuban government condemned the actions, countering that they were spurred by longstanding US sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

