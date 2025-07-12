US Sanctions Cuban Leaders Amid Human Rights Violations Accusations

The United States has announced sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other key officials, accusing them of human rights abuses in light of the largest protests seen on the island in decades.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the sanctions include visa restrictions on Cuban judicial and prison officials implicated in the detention and mistreatment of protesters from the July 2021 demonstrations.

The protests, spurred by economic hardships and led to widespread arrests, drew attention to Cuba's ongoing crises. The Cuban government condemned the actions, countering that they were spurred by longstanding US sanctions.

