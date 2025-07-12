Left Menu

A New Dawn: Turkiye's Peace Process with PKK

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a hopeful shift as the PKK begins disarmament, signaling an end to decades of unrest. The decision follows urging by imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan. Despite historical challenges, the move aims to replace conflict with democratic dialogue and legal approaches for Kurdish rights.

In a historic development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the initiation of a disarmament process by the Kurdish PKK militants as a closure to a turbulent era in Turkiye's past. This marks a potential conclusion to the decades-long insurgency that has challenged the nation since 1984.

During a meeting of his ruling AKP party, Erdogan celebrated the symbolic act of PKK members setting their weapons ablaze in Iraq, following leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for peace. Despite previous failed peace efforts, this gesture is seen as a significant step towards achieving a lasting resolution through democratic means.

Erdogan stressed that the 'terror-free Turkiye project' was not the product of negotiation but a unilateral move. A parliamentary commission is planned to supervise the peace process, indicating a commitment to fostering a new chapter focused on peace, democratic freedoms, and legal reforms for the Kurdish community.

