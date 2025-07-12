Trump's Domestic Shake-up: Diplomacy, Disasters, and Diplomatic Drama

In domestic news, President Trump's administration is making waves with mass firings at the State Department, affecting over 1,350 employees. Critics argue that this shake-up threatens the nation's ability to handle international matters, especially amidst global crises like the tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During a visit to the Texas flood-ravaged Hill Country, Trump praised local and federal disaster responses, despite the tragic loss of over 120 lives. Meanwhile, efforts to bring the September 11 mastermind to justice hit a setback as a divided appeals court rejected a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, prolonging a legal saga that has lasted for two decades.

In trade, Trump's administration is imposing a hefty 35% tariff on Canadian goods, setting the stage for potential trade wars. On a lighter note, Ecuador's notorious gang leader, "Fito," is heading to the U.S. for trial, while Chris Brown is fighting legal battles overseas. These stories underscore ongoing domestic upheavals impacting U.S. diplomacy, disaster management, and international relations.