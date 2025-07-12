Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Imposes 30% Tariffs on EU and Mexican Goods

The United States has declared a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, set to take effect on August 1, as announced by President Donald Trump on his social media network.

This decision raised alarms among EU officials. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the move, calling it a potential disruptor to vital transatlantic supply chains, which would negatively impact businesses and consumers alike. She emphasized the EU's preference for dialogue and a negotiated solution while preparing for possible countermeasures.

Dan O'Brien, Chief Economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs, warned of the significant trade destruction effect the tariffs could cause. The potential for intensifying economic conflict between the EU and the U.S. looms larger as both sides brace for retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)