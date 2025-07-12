Under President Donald Trump, the aggressive deportation strategy aimed at immigrants he labels as 'dangerous criminals' has come under scrutiny. Despite promises to target the most threatening individuals, data reveals that a majority of those detained lack criminal convictions.

Reports indicate an increase in arrests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), yet most detainees have no prior criminal history. This discrepancy has fueled criticism regarding the true intent behind Trump's immigration agenda.

Experts and statistics challenge the administration's narrative that equates immigrants with high-level crimes. Findings suggest that false rhetoric from the Trump administration may contribute to societal harm, exacerbating feelings of marginalization within immigrant communities and potentially fostering hate crimes.

