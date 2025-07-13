BJP Confident of Winning Bihar with Temple Pledge, Opposition Raises Law and Order Concerns

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar state president, Dilip Jaiswal, has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's ability to win a decisive two-thirds majority in the upcoming state elections. Speaking to the press on Saturday, Jaiswal vowed that an NDA-led government in Bihar would construct a magnificent temple dedicated to Mata Sita.

Jaiswal stated, "The BJP and the NDA government are committed to building a grand temple of Mata Sita. This divine support will surely help us secure victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA will form a government with a two-thirds majority, reflecting the developmental progress witnessed by the people." As the Bihar assembly elections approach, political alliances are actively negotiating seat-sharing agreements.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has updated that discussions within the Mahagathbandhan on seat sharing are ongoing. Through his social media channel, he informed followers about the productive meetings of the INDIA bloc's coordination and sub-committees. Yadav also commented on reports of Union Minister Chirag Paswan receiving a death threat, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the deteriorating law and order situation, which he termed "jungle raj."

Yadav's criticism extends to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, especially after the killing of businessman Vikram Jha in Patna, who was shot by an assailant in the Ram Krishna Nagar area. Addressing the issue on social media, Yadav highlighted the chaotic law situation and questioned Kumar's lack of response to daily incidents of violence, demanding accountability from what he referred to as the "Bhrasta Bhoonja Party."

(With inputs from agencies.)