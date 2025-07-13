Left Menu

BJP Confident of Winning Bihar with Temple Pledge, Opposition Raises Law and Order Concerns

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal assures a sweeping victory for NDA in Bihar elections, pledging the construction of a grand temple. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the state's law and order situation and questions Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence on rising violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:08 IST
BJP Confident of Winning Bihar with Temple Pledge, Opposition Raises Law and Order Concerns
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar state president, Dilip Jaiswal, has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's ability to win a decisive two-thirds majority in the upcoming state elections. Speaking to the press on Saturday, Jaiswal vowed that an NDA-led government in Bihar would construct a magnificent temple dedicated to Mata Sita.

Jaiswal stated, "The BJP and the NDA government are committed to building a grand temple of Mata Sita. This divine support will surely help us secure victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA will form a government with a two-thirds majority, reflecting the developmental progress witnessed by the people." As the Bihar assembly elections approach, political alliances are actively negotiating seat-sharing agreements.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has updated that discussions within the Mahagathbandhan on seat sharing are ongoing. Through his social media channel, he informed followers about the productive meetings of the INDIA bloc's coordination and sub-committees. Yadav also commented on reports of Union Minister Chirag Paswan receiving a death threat, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the deteriorating law and order situation, which he termed "jungle raj."

Yadav's criticism extends to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, especially after the killing of businessman Vikram Jha in Patna, who was shot by an assailant in the Ram Krishna Nagar area. Addressing the issue on social media, Yadav highlighted the chaotic law situation and questioned Kumar's lack of response to daily incidents of violence, demanding accountability from what he referred to as the "Bhrasta Bhoonja Party."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025