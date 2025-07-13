Left Menu

Eminent Personalities Nominated to Rajya Sabha

The Union Home Ministry announced the President's nomination of Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, C Sadanandan Master, and Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha. These individuals fill vacancies created by retiring members, as outlined in Article 80 of the Indian Constitution.

In a significant political development, the President has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha. The announcement came in a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry late Saturday night.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain are the latest additions to the upper house of India's Parliament. Their nomination follows the retirement of previous members.

Each year, the President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, choosing figures of eminence in various fields as empowered by Article 80 of the Constitution of India. This year's appointees reflect a diverse spectrum of expertise and accomplishments.

