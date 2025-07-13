Australia's Deliberation: Prepared Yet Independent in the Taiwan Conflict Scenario

Australia has reaffirmed its stance on sovereignty and military engagement, with Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy stating the nation will not pre-commit troops to any conflict. This statement comes amid increasing U.S. pressure for clarity on Australia's role in a potential Taiwan conflict between the U.S. and China.

Pat Conroy emphasized that any decision to deploy Australian forces would be made by the government at the time, rather than preemptively. This follows reports that the Pentagon has been urging Australia and Japan to clarify their positions. Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te maintains that only Taiwan's people can determine their future, amidst China's ambitions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, currently on a visit to China, stressed maintaining the status quo in Taiwan. Concurrently, the Talisman Sabre exercise, involving 40,000 troops from 19 nations, underscores Australia's commitment to collective defense and a stable Indo-Pacific region, as China bolsters its military presence.