Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore Forge Ahead in Bilateral Initiatives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a diplomatic tour to Singapore and China, emphasizing progress in bilateral initiatives with Singapore and anticipating the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. In meetings with Singapore's Deputy PM and Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar discussed India's pivotal role in the Act East Policy and multipolar global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:58 IST
In an ongoing effort to bolster diplomatic ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the progress made with Singapore in a series of bilateral initiatives during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Sunday. This visit forms part of Jaishankar's diplomatic tour to Singapore and China.

Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, highlighting Singapore's strategic role in India's Act East Policy. Both acknowledged India's growing importance as a major pole in an increasingly multipolar world, looking forward to further discussions at the upcoming India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

The visit also included discussions with Teo Chee Hean, Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings, focusing on investment opportunities in India. After Singapore, Jaishankar's itinerary includes a visit to China, marking his first since 2020, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave.

