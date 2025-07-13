Speculations Ripple as Jayant Patil's Future in NCP (SP) Uncertain

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with rumours of Jayant Patil's potential resignation as NCP (SP) state president. The speculation gains traction as BJP leader Girish Mahajan suggests Patil's discontent within the party, though he insists the resignation topic hasn't been broached in their conversations.

The swirl of conjecture indicates that MLC Shashikant Shinde may succeed Patil, yet NCP (SP) refutes these claims, labeling them mischievous. Amid the gossip, Patil hinted at stepping down to allow new leadership, marking an implicit nod to ongoing family dynamics within the party's core.

Mahajan draws attention to party family structures, highlighting similar patterns in other political entities, suggesting they contribute to the departure of loyal members. Meanwhile, the recognition of Shivaji Maharaj's forts by UNESCO brings pride amidst the political intrigue, as Mahajan reflects on past achievements as tourism minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)