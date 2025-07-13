Speculations Ripple as Jayant Patil's Future in NCP (SP) Uncertain
Amid swirling rumors of NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil's resignation as Maharashtra unit chief, BJP minister Girish Mahajan claims Patil remains in contact with him, signaling dissatisfaction within the party. Political buzz hints at his replacement, though NCP dismisses the reports as mischievous, emphasizing internal family conflicts and generational shifts.
Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with rumours of Jayant Patil's potential resignation as NCP (SP) state president. The speculation gains traction as BJP leader Girish Mahajan suggests Patil's discontent within the party, though he insists the resignation topic hasn't been broached in their conversations.
The swirl of conjecture indicates that MLC Shashikant Shinde may succeed Patil, yet NCP (SP) refutes these claims, labeling them mischievous. Amid the gossip, Patil hinted at stepping down to allow new leadership, marking an implicit nod to ongoing family dynamics within the party's core.
Mahajan draws attention to party family structures, highlighting similar patterns in other political entities, suggesting they contribute to the departure of loyal members. Meanwhile, the recognition of Shivaji Maharaj's forts by UNESCO brings pride amidst the political intrigue, as Mahajan reflects on past achievements as tourism minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
