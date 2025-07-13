Left Menu

Speculations Ripple as Jayant Patil's Future in NCP (SP) Uncertain

Amid swirling rumors of NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil's resignation as Maharashtra unit chief, BJP minister Girish Mahajan claims Patil remains in contact with him, signaling dissatisfaction within the party. Political buzz hints at his replacement, though NCP dismisses the reports as mischievous, emphasizing internal family conflicts and generational shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:04 IST
Speculations Ripple as Jayant Patil's Future in NCP (SP) Uncertain
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with rumours of Jayant Patil's potential resignation as NCP (SP) state president. The speculation gains traction as BJP leader Girish Mahajan suggests Patil's discontent within the party, though he insists the resignation topic hasn't been broached in their conversations.

The swirl of conjecture indicates that MLC Shashikant Shinde may succeed Patil, yet NCP (SP) refutes these claims, labeling them mischievous. Amid the gossip, Patil hinted at stepping down to allow new leadership, marking an implicit nod to ongoing family dynamics within the party's core.

Mahajan draws attention to party family structures, highlighting similar patterns in other political entities, suggesting they contribute to the departure of loyal members. Meanwhile, the recognition of Shivaji Maharaj's forts by UNESCO brings pride amidst the political intrigue, as Mahajan reflects on past achievements as tourism minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025