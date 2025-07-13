Left Menu

Master's Journey: From Political Violence Survivor to Rajya Sabha Nominee

C Sadanandan Master, a senior BJP leader from Kerala, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Known for his resilience after surviving political violence, his nomination aligns with BJP's 'Viksit Keralam' goal. This move has evoked mixed reactions, with Prime Minister Modi praising Master while Congress questions the nomination.

Updated: 13-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:32 IST
C Sadanandan Master, a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, reflecting the party's strategic focus on achieving its 'Viksit Keralam' vision. The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier indication of this prestigious appointment.

Master, known for his resilience from surviving a politically motivated attack in 1994, has actively contributed to BJP's initiatives as a school teacher and party leader in Kerala. His nomination comes at a pivotal time for the BJP, with major elections on the horizon, aiming to bolster the party's presence in the region.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Master's courage and unyielding dedication to national development, celebrating his dual role as an educator and advocate for youth empowerment. However, the nomination has faced criticism from the Congress, questioning the deviation from traditional nominations of eminent personalities to the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

