Left Menu

Germany Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts to Thwart U.S. Tariff Threat

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is collaborating with French and European leaders to tackle rising trade tensions with the U.S. Merz aims to prevent harsh tariffs that would impact the German economy, advocating for unity in Europe and strategic dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:38 IST
Germany Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts to Thwart U.S. Tariff Threat

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Sunday his intensive efforts alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address the worsening trade conflict with the United States.

Merz revealed in an interview with German broadcaster ARD that discussions over the weekend with both Macron and von der Leyen had been productive, and conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump had taken place. With the August 1 deadline looming, Merz expressed his dedication to finding a resolution.

Trump recently threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU, citing unsuccessful trade negotiations. Merz acknowledged the severe repercussions such tariffs would impose on Germany's economy and stressed the necessity of European unity and pragmatic dialogue with the U.S., while not dismissing the possibility of retaliatory tariffs if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025