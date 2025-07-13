Germany Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts to Thwart U.S. Tariff Threat

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Sunday his intensive efforts alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address the worsening trade conflict with the United States.

Merz revealed in an interview with German broadcaster ARD that discussions over the weekend with both Macron and von der Leyen had been productive, and conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump had taken place. With the August 1 deadline looming, Merz expressed his dedication to finding a resolution.

Trump recently threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU, citing unsuccessful trade negotiations. Merz acknowledged the severe repercussions such tariffs would impose on Germany's economy and stressed the necessity of European unity and pragmatic dialogue with the U.S., while not dismissing the possibility of retaliatory tariffs if required.

