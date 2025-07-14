Left Menu

Democrats Begin 2028 Presidential Race Hustle Early

The Democratic party's potential candidates for the 2028 presidential race are already making moves in key states. With no clear front-runner, up to 30 contenders may enter the primary. Notable Democratic figures are campaigning in early voting states to build connections and support among voters.

Democrats Begin 2028 Presidential Race Hustle Early
The Democratic party's political maneuvering for the 2028 presidential election is taking shape earlier than usual. Several potential candidates are already engaging with voters in key states, even though it's only 2025.

Gavin Newsom, Andy Beshear, and Ro Khanna are among those making appearances in South Carolina, a pivotal state for the Democratic primary. This early mobilization underscores the absence of a clear front-runner in the race.

With up to 30 Democratic figures likely to enter the 2028 primary, states like New Hampshire and Iowa remain critical battlegrounds as hopefuls vie to establish their presence and connect with voters.

