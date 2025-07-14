Democrats Begin 2028 Presidential Race Hustle Early

The Democratic party's political maneuvering for the 2028 presidential election is taking shape earlier than usual. Several potential candidates are already engaging with voters in key states, even though it's only 2025.

Gavin Newsom, Andy Beshear, and Ro Khanna are among those making appearances in South Carolina, a pivotal state for the Democratic primary. This early mobilization underscores the absence of a clear front-runner in the race.

With up to 30 Democratic figures likely to enter the 2028 primary, states like New Hampshire and Iowa remain critical battlegrounds as hopefuls vie to establish their presence and connect with voters.

