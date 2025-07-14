India-China Relations: Key Diplomatic Engagements and Developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal diplomatic meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday. The discussions focused on the prospects of normalizing India-China relations and emphasized the mutual benefits such normalization could yield.

Jaishankar underscored the significance of open exchanges between India and China, especially against the backdrop of a complex global scenario. The dialogue aimed at facilitating a better understanding and stronger diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as both nations navigate global complexities, highlighting the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding to achieve beneficial outcomes for both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)