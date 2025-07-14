Mass Exodus at Justice Department's Federal Programs Branch Amidst Trump Era Challenges
A significant exodus within the Justice Department's Federal Programs Branch has been observed, with nearly two-thirds out of 110 lawyers leaving since Trump's election. The unit was crucial in defending Trump administration policies amid an 'unprecedented number of lawsuits.' The departures have raised concerns about the pressure and legal ethics involved.
The Justice Department's Federal Programs Branch is experiencing a notable increase in staff departures, with nearly two-thirds leaving following the election of President Trump. This unit is pivotal in defending key Trump administration policies against a barrage of lawsuits.
Current and former lawyers have cited overwhelming workloads, ethical dilemmas, and a discord between personal values and the legal defense required as reasons for departure. The administration's aggressive use of executive power, and subsequent legal challenges, have intensified the burden on the branch.
The Justice Department is actively recruiting to manage staffing voids, but the high number of departures remains concerning. Efforts to fill the gaps include temporary reassignments and hiring political appointees to support the branch's caseload.
