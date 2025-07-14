Left Menu

Australia's Talisman Sabre: A Global Military Collaboration Amidst Rising Tensions

Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest war drills in Australia, involves over 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations. Aimed to test HIMARS, this year also includes activities in Papua New Guinea. Chinese surveillance is expected, but Prime Minister Albanese won't raise this during his China visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:43 IST
Australia is hosting its largest military drills ever, dubbed Exercise Talisman Sabre, involving over 35,000 personnel from 19 countries. The exercise highlights the strengthening of military alliances, particularly with the United States, as Australia launched new HIMARS missiles acquired from the U.S.

This year's event spans both Australia and Papua New Guinea, marking the first time the maneuvers have extended beyond Australian borders. Speculation has emerged about potential surveillance by Chinese military ships, a consistent presence since 2017.

Despite these tensions, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Chinese monitoring isn't a diplomatic concern during his Beijing visit, emphasizing Australia's strategic interests and ongoing international collaborations.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

