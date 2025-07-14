Australia's Talisman Sabre: A Global Military Collaboration Amidst Rising Tensions

Australia is hosting its largest military drills ever, dubbed Exercise Talisman Sabre, involving over 35,000 personnel from 19 countries. The exercise highlights the strengthening of military alliances, particularly with the United States, as Australia launched new HIMARS missiles acquired from the U.S.

This year's event spans both Australia and Papua New Guinea, marking the first time the maneuvers have extended beyond Australian borders. Speculation has emerged about potential surveillance by Chinese military ships, a consistent presence since 2017.

Despite these tensions, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Chinese monitoring isn't a diplomatic concern during his Beijing visit, emphasizing Australia's strategic interests and ongoing international collaborations.

