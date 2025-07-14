Bridging the Divide: India-China Diplomatic Progress

In a bid to de-escalate border tensions, India and China are building on nine months of diplomatic progress. Meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

The talks, held amid Jaishankar's visit to a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, delved into various aspects of bilateral trade, strategic trust, and the resolution of border challenges.

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, asserting that positive relations between the two major economies hold global benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)