Bridging the Divide: India-China Diplomatic Progress
India and China are focusing on de-escalating tensions along their border, following significant progress in normalizing relations over the past nine months. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed trade and strategic trusts with his Chinese counterpart, aiming for mutually beneficial cooperation and regional stability.
In a bid to de-escalate border tensions, India and China are building on nine months of diplomatic progress. Meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.
The talks, held amid Jaishankar's visit to a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, delved into various aspects of bilateral trade, strategic trust, and the resolution of border challenges.
Jaishankar highlighted the significance of mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, asserting that positive relations between the two major economies hold global benefits.
