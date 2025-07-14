Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Inquiry into Premature Media Leak of AI171 Crash Report

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has sent a formal letter to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu urging a probe into the leak of a preliminary report regarding the Air India flight AI171 crash, which reached international media before its official release in India.

Chaturvedi is seeking transparency concerning the authorship of the report, urging that all investigation panel members' names be made public, and that the interim report includes signatures. The report, released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), detailed the crash that resulted in 260 casualties.

Raising serious concerns about public safety, pilot morale, and India's standing in global aviation, Chaturvedi criticized the leak to international outlets, questioning the security and protocols of aviation safety institutions, and demanded new media guidelines for interim reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)