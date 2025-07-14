Left Menu

Determined Defiance: Power Walks and Unconventional Journey to Martyrs’ Memorial

In an unprecedented sequence of events, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah navigated a lane blocked by law enforcement to visit a memorial in Srinagar. Alongside him were his father Farooq Abdullah and Minister Sakina Ittoo, each employing unique methods to honor the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:10 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah showcased defiance and resilience in a bold bid to honor martyrs of the July 13, 1931 incident in Srinagar. The chief minister, along with key National Conference leaders, maneuvered through tight police restrictions for their tribute.

In an unusual display of determination, Omar Abdullah, renowned for his fitness, opted for a brisk walk, leaving security personnel scrambling in an attempt to keep pace. Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, chose a humble autorickshaw to bypass vehicular roadblocks, demonstrating leadership's resourcefulness and commitment to mission.

Further adding to the day's drama, Minister Sakina Ittoo, unfazed by halted roads, daringly hitched a ride on a scooter's pillion seat, symbolizing the relentless spirit of the leaders. Despite roadblocks and physical attempts to impede them, their tribute to the martyrs remained a steadfast demonstration of willpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

