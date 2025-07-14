Left Menu

India-China Bilateral Progress: A Path Toward Harmony and Cooperation

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed improving bilateral ties by resolving border issues and promoting trade. Jaishankar emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and peaceful coexistence. Both sides seek constructive dialogue for mutual benefit, focusing on de-escalation, border management, and people-to-people exchanges.

India-China Bilateral Progress: A Path Toward Harmony and Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to resolve border tensions and bolster economic ties with China, during talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Both nations aim for a positive trajectory in bilateral relations, ensuring competition does not translate into conflict.

Jaishankar reiterated India's established stance of mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity as the basis for stable relations. Discussions emphasized avoiding trade restrictions and reviewing border de-escalation to improve strategic trust. He acknowledged progress made since the military withdrawal along the Line of Actual Control in the past nine months.

The minister acknowledged the constructive dialogue, commending further steps like direct flight connectivity to foster people-to-people exchanges. Both sides agreed on more regular bilateral meetings, with hopes to maintain the momentum set by leaders Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in Kazan last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

