Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Over Defamation Allegations

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to appear in court regarding defamation charges tied to statements about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, prompted by remarks made about a border clash with Chinese soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Over Defamation Allegations
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will appear in the MP-MLA Special Magistrate Court on Tuesday. This development comes as Gandhi faces charges related to making defamatory statements about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to his advocate Pranshu Agarwal, the court had summoned Gandhi as an accused, following a complaint filed against him.

Earlier, Gandhi had approached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking relief against the summons, but the court did not provide any reprieve. Gandhi's legal team, led by advocate Agarwal, announced their intention to seek bail once the Congress leader appears in court.

The complaint, lodged by Uday Shankar Srivastava—a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation—alleges that Gandhi's comments on December 16, 2022, about a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers were defamatory. The complainant claims that Gandhi's remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra hurt him, specifically relating to the December 9 border incident in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025