Left Menu

Jayant Patil Denies Rumors of Joining BJP Amid Political Speculation

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil refutes rumors of joining BJP, dismissing reports about meeting its leaders. Patil emphasizes his commitment to NCP and denies media claims of stepping down. Clarifying his stance on policy praise, he asserts it doesn't imply party switch, urging media responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:25 IST
Jayant Patil Denies Rumors of Joining BJP Amid Political Speculation
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Jayant Patil has firmly denied rumors of his alleged move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patil stated unequivocally that he has not been in contact with any BJP leaders, nor has he been approached by the ruling coalition party.

The veteran politician labeled media reports suggesting his impending switch as baseless. Speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the eight-time MLA clarified, 'I haven't contacted any BJP leader, nor has anyone asked me to join.' Patil further remarked on the unnecessary speculation generated whenever politicians meet leaders from other parties.

Addressing his praise for the Modi government's direct benefit transfer scheme, Patil insisted that acknowledging the merit of certain policies does not equate to defecting from the NCP. Despite media claims of his resignation and praises for governmental schemes, Patil reaffirmed his loyalty to the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025