Jayant Patil Denies Rumors of Joining BJP Amid Political Speculation

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Jayant Patil has firmly denied rumors of his alleged move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patil stated unequivocally that he has not been in contact with any BJP leaders, nor has he been approached by the ruling coalition party.

The veteran politician labeled media reports suggesting his impending switch as baseless. Speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the eight-time MLA clarified, 'I haven't contacted any BJP leader, nor has anyone asked me to join.' Patil further remarked on the unnecessary speculation generated whenever politicians meet leaders from other parties.

Addressing his praise for the Modi government's direct benefit transfer scheme, Patil insisted that acknowledging the merit of certain policies does not equate to defecting from the NCP. Despite media claims of his resignation and praises for governmental schemes, Patil reaffirmed his loyalty to the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar.

