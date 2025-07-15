Strategic Security Review by GOC: Lt Gen P K Mishra's Mission
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of White Knight Corps, visited Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch to review security. The visit aimed at strengthening force effectiveness and response mechanisms. He interacted with troops, emphasizing operational readiness and morale, amidst contemporary challenges.
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to forward areas in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch districts to assess the security situation.
The visit was pivotal in reinforcing the effectiveness of forces and enhancing threat response mechanisms, ensuring dominance in operational areas, according to an Army spokesperson.
Lt Gen Mishra, accompanied by the leaders of the Ace of Spades and Crossed Swords Divisions, toured various brigades while receiving briefings on current strategies and preparedness. His interactions emphasized the importance of maintaining high operational readiness and morale amidst evolving challenges.
