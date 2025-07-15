Left Menu

Strategic Security Review by GOC: Lt Gen P K Mishra's Mission

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of White Knight Corps, visited Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch to review security. The visit aimed at strengthening force effectiveness and response mechanisms. He interacted with troops, emphasizing operational readiness and morale, amidst contemporary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:31 IST
Strategic Security Review by GOC: Lt Gen P K Mishra's Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to forward areas in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch districts to assess the security situation.

The visit was pivotal in reinforcing the effectiveness of forces and enhancing threat response mechanisms, ensuring dominance in operational areas, according to an Army spokesperson.

Lt Gen Mishra, accompanied by the leaders of the Ace of Spades and Crossed Swords Divisions, toured various brigades while receiving briefings on current strategies and preparedness. His interactions emphasized the importance of maintaining high operational readiness and morale amidst evolving challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025