High-Profile Diplomatic Meeting Between Japan and U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is preparing to host U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo this Friday, according to the Yomiuri newspaper. The meeting is timed with Bessent's visit to the Osaka Expo, where he will participate in the U.S. national day celebrations.

The potential discussions between Ishiba and Bessent reflect significant diplomatic engagement between Japan and the United States. While reports provide preliminary details about the meeting, official confirmation is still forthcoming.

Reuters, striving for accuracy, has yet to independently verify the Yomiuri report, highlighting a level of uncertainty surrounding the exact agenda and outcomes of the diplomatic talks.

