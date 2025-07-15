Left Menu

High-Profile Diplomatic Meeting Between Japan and U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo. Bessent's visit coincides with his attendance at the U.S. national day event at the Osaka Expo. Confirmation of the meeting's details is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 04:04 IST
High-Profile Diplomatic Meeting Between Japan and U.S.
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is preparing to host U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo this Friday, according to the Yomiuri newspaper. The meeting is timed with Bessent's visit to the Osaka Expo, where he will participate in the U.S. national day celebrations.

The potential discussions between Ishiba and Bessent reflect significant diplomatic engagement between Japan and the United States. While reports provide preliminary details about the meeting, official confirmation is still forthcoming.

Reuters, striving for accuracy, has yet to independently verify the Yomiuri report, highlighting a level of uncertainty surrounding the exact agenda and outcomes of the diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025