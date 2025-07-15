Trump's Judicial Moves: Hermandorfer's Senate Confirmation

In a strategic move to reinforce his judicial legacy, President Donald Trump achieved the confirmation of Whitney Hermandorfer to a federal appeals court by the U.S. Senate. Hermandorfer's approval marks the president's first judicial win of his second term.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, confirmed Hermandorfer along party lines with a 46-42 vote. This decision brings Trump's total judicial appointments to 235, matching former President Joe Biden's overall tally. Trump's allies in the Senate aim to fill around 50 more judicial vacancies with judges adhering to a conservative interpretation of the law.

Despite opposition from Senate Democrats, who argue Hermandorfer lacks sufficient legal experience, Republicans praised her credentials. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the need for judges who interpret rather than legislate from the bench. The nomination drew criticism from Democratic leaders, citing Hermandorfer's support for extreme legal positions aligning with Trump's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)