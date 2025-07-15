Political Instability Looms in Japan as Coalition Faces Election Defeat

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, faces the potential loss of its majority in the upper house election on July 20, media polls revealed on Tuesday. This prospect raises concerns of political instability as Japan navigates complex trade negotiations with the United States.

The incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and alliance partner Komeito are struggling to hold onto the 50 seats required to maintain their legislative dominance, as reported by the Asahi newspaper. The Jiji press agency echoed the sentiment, highlighting the coalition's precarious campaign in the face of declining public support.

Soaring living expenses, prominently the escalating price of staple foods like rice, have hurt approval ratings for Ishiba's administration. Despite these challenges, Ishiba pledges financial relief for households while resisting opposition demands for a sales tax cut. An electoral setback could influence fiscal policy and impact Japan's economic strategy.

