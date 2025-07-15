Left Menu

Political Instability Looms in Japan as Coalition Faces Election Defeat

Japan's ruling coalition is at risk of losing its majority in the upcoming upper house election, which could lead to political instability. The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito struggle with low approval ratings, amid rising living costs and economic challenges. The situation complicates Japan's dealings with the U.S. over trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:14 IST
Political Instability Looms in Japan as Coalition Faces Election Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, faces the potential loss of its majority in the upper house election on July 20, media polls revealed on Tuesday. This prospect raises concerns of political instability as Japan navigates complex trade negotiations with the United States.

The incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and alliance partner Komeito are struggling to hold onto the 50 seats required to maintain their legislative dominance, as reported by the Asahi newspaper. The Jiji press agency echoed the sentiment, highlighting the coalition's precarious campaign in the face of declining public support.

Soaring living expenses, prominently the escalating price of staple foods like rice, have hurt approval ratings for Ishiba's administration. Despite these challenges, Ishiba pledges financial relief for households while resisting opposition demands for a sales tax cut. An electoral setback could influence fiscal policy and impact Japan's economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025