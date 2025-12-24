Left Menu

Air India Express Pilot Accused of Assault at IGI Airport

Delhi Police are investigating an alleged assault involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot at IGI Airport. The incident began after the passenger, Ankit Dewan, objected to airline staff jumping the queue. Dewan claimed he was assaulted, resulting in a fracture. An internal investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:06 IST
Air India Express Pilot Accused of Assault at IGI Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have initiated investigations following an alleged altercation at Indira Gandhi International Airport involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot. Eyewitness accounts have been recorded, and evidence such as CCTV footage is being scrutinized to piece together the events.

Ankit Dewan, the complainant, reported being physically assaulted by Captain Virender Sejwal after objecting to airline staff allegedly bypassing the queue. The incident reportedly caused injuries to Dewan and distressed his young daughter.

Following the complaint, Air India Express confirmed that the pilot has been temporarily relieved of official duties pending an internal probe. The police have registered an FIR, and an inquiry into the pilot's counter-complaint is also active.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025