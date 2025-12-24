Air India Express Pilot Accused of Assault at IGI Airport

The Delhi Police have initiated investigations following an alleged altercation at Indira Gandhi International Airport involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot. Eyewitness accounts have been recorded, and evidence such as CCTV footage is being scrutinized to piece together the events.

Ankit Dewan, the complainant, reported being physically assaulted by Captain Virender Sejwal after objecting to airline staff allegedly bypassing the queue. The incident reportedly caused injuries to Dewan and distressed his young daughter.

Following the complaint, Air India Express confirmed that the pilot has been temporarily relieved of official duties pending an internal probe. The police have registered an FIR, and an inquiry into the pilot's counter-complaint is also active.