Air India Express Pilot Accused of Assault at IGI Airport
Delhi Police are investigating an alleged assault involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot at IGI Airport. The incident began after the passenger, Ankit Dewan, objected to airline staff jumping the queue. Dewan claimed he was assaulted, resulting in a fracture. An internal investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have initiated investigations following an alleged altercation at Indira Gandhi International Airport involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot. Eyewitness accounts have been recorded, and evidence such as CCTV footage is being scrutinized to piece together the events.
Ankit Dewan, the complainant, reported being physically assaulted by Captain Virender Sejwal after objecting to airline staff allegedly bypassing the queue. The incident reportedly caused injuries to Dewan and distressed his young daughter.
Following the complaint, Air India Express confirmed that the pilot has been temporarily relieved of official duties pending an internal probe. The police have registered an FIR, and an inquiry into the pilot's counter-complaint is also active.
ALSO READ
First Indian Astronaut's Pre-Flight Dental Dilemma
AIMIM Announces First Candidate List for Maharashtra Polls
EU Stands Firm on Freedom of Speech Amid US Travel Ban
Anu Garg named next chief secretary of Odisha, first woman to be appointed to post: notification.
Gaza Truce Tensions: Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Breach