Left Menu

Justice Prevails in Akhlaq Lynching Case: Surajpur Court's Stand

The Surajpur district court in Uttar Pradesh has refused to withdraw charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti applauds this decision, emphasizing its importance in upholding justice, amidst concerns about political influence on judicial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:07 IST
Justice Prevails in Akhlaq Lynching Case: Surajpur Court's Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Surajpur district court in Uttar Pradesh has set a powerful precedent by rejecting the withdrawal of charges in the 2015 lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq. This marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti commended the court's decision, viewing it as a beacon of hope amidst growing concerns over the politicization of institutions tasked with protecting fundamental rights. Mufti highlighted the crucial role of judges who stand firm for justice.

The court's dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh government's plea as 'baseless' suggests a continued legal process. Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family, voiced their support for the court's resolve to maintain the integrity of the legal system.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025