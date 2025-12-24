Justice Prevails in Akhlaq Lynching Case: Surajpur Court's Stand

The Surajpur district court in Uttar Pradesh has set a powerful precedent by rejecting the withdrawal of charges in the 2015 lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq. This marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti commended the court's decision, viewing it as a beacon of hope amidst growing concerns over the politicization of institutions tasked with protecting fundamental rights. Mufti highlighted the crucial role of judges who stand firm for justice.

The court's dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh government's plea as 'baseless' suggests a continued legal process. Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family, voiced their support for the court's resolve to maintain the integrity of the legal system.