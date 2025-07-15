Left Menu

Congress MP Criticizes India's China Relations Amid Rising Tensions

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for asserting improved India-China ties despite China's support to Pakistan and restricted exports to India. He urged Parliament for a detailed debate on China's rising economic and military influence, emphasizing the need for a national consensus on security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:45 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for suggesting that India-China relations are improving. Ramesh claimed that China supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, turning it into a testing ground for advanced warfare technologies. He also accused China of restricting essential exports to India, impacting crucial infrastructure and industry sectors.

In an official statement, Ramesh emphasized the urgent need for a national consensus on the security and economic threats associated with China's emergence as a leading global manufacturing power and the world's second-largest economy. He highlighted India's dependence on Chinese imports in sectors like telecommunications, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, which exacerbates the trade deficit.

Ramesh called for a debate on China in Parliament, questioning the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister's reluctance to address the issue publicly. Despite talks of normalizing relations since a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping, Ramesh warned that India remains vulnerable to China's economic strategies and territorial ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

