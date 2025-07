Forging Future Ties: Australia and China's Strategic Dance

Amid growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, Australia and China are committed to keeping the channels of communication open. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia reaffirmed this after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

Despite past tensions, both leaders expressed a keen interest in exploring potential areas of cooperation, with Chinese state media highlighting the significance of strategic mutual trust and multilateralism in maintaining a favorable business environment. The two nations have agreed to review a decade-old free trade agreement and explore avenues for cooperation on decarbonization.

The bilateral discussions also addressed longstanding geopolitical concerns, including military exercises in the Tasman Sea and foreign investment issues. Albanese, representing Australia's largest trade partner, emphasized the importance of dialogue in fostering peace and stability in the region.

