Mallai Sathya Breaks Silence Amid MDMK Controversy
Mallai Sathya, a sidelined MDMK leader, has publicly expressed his anguish over being labeled a 'traitor' by party chief Vaiko, whom he loyally supported. Amidst accusations of betrayal and internal strife, Sathya vows to prove his sincerity and continue his political journey.
- Country:
- India
Mallai Sathya, a once-close ally of MDMK chief Vaiko, has voiced his distress over being branded a 'traitor' by Vaiko, a man he deeply trusted. Sathya stated he would prefer 'a bottle of poison' over such accusations.
After a decade-long association with Vaiko, Sathya criticized the party leader for unfounded allegations that have overshadowed his political contributions. He believes these accusations stem from internal conflicts, particularly concerning the rise of Vaiko's son within the party.
In a tearful interview, Sathya emphasized his commitment to MDMK's ideology and expressed hope to overcome these challenges, likening himself to a warrior. Despite the political rift, he wishes Vaiko success while reaffirming his own political aspirations.