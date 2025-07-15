Left Menu

Mallai Sathya Breaks Silence Amid MDMK Controversy

Mallai Sathya, a sidelined MDMK leader, has publicly expressed his anguish over being labeled a 'traitor' by party chief Vaiko, whom he loyally supported. Amidst accusations of betrayal and internal strife, Sathya vows to prove his sincerity and continue his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:40 IST
Mallai Sathya Breaks Silence Amid MDMK Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Mallai Sathya, a once-close ally of MDMK chief Vaiko, has voiced his distress over being branded a 'traitor' by Vaiko, a man he deeply trusted. Sathya stated he would prefer 'a bottle of poison' over such accusations.

After a decade-long association with Vaiko, Sathya criticized the party leader for unfounded allegations that have overshadowed his political contributions. He believes these accusations stem from internal conflicts, particularly concerning the rise of Vaiko's son within the party.

In a tearful interview, Sathya emphasized his commitment to MDMK's ideology and expressed hope to overcome these challenges, likening himself to a warrior. Despite the political rift, he wishes Vaiko success while reaffirming his own political aspirations.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025