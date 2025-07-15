Left Menu

Mahajan upset with MNS leaders for not backing him against Rane

Updated: 15-07-2025 18:59 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Prakash Mahajan on Tuesday expressed his displeasure with his party leadership for not supporting him when former Union minister Narayan Rane allegedly threatened him with violence.

Mahajan, elder brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, had requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for police protection after Rane's outburst after his criticism of the BJP MP's son and state minister Nitesh Rane.

Mahajan claimed that some political workers made abusive calls to him and threatened him with dire consequences.

The war of words between Mahajan and the Ranes began when Nitesh Rane poked fun at the talk of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS.

Mahajan had then passed a personal comment on Nitesh Rane's height, declaring that the latter had "no intellectual depth". He had also questioned why the Ranes had asked MNS chief Raj Thackeray to campaign for Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Narayan Rane had hit back, saying his relationship with Raj Thackeray was beyond discussion, and told Mahajan that he was speaking much more than what his status warranted, and he would "make him vomit" if he spoke more.

Speaking to media, Mahajan on Tuesday said he was not aware of the reason why he was not invited to the meeting of MNS leaders, underway at Igatpuri in Nashik district.

Mahajan said that he won't meet Raj Thackeray unless he is called. "I am not going to change my god (leader) but will not go to the temple without being asked," he added.

Mahajan said he was pained by not getting the backing of top MNS leaders when Narayan Rane "threatened" him.

