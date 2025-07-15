Left Menu

France Faces Financial Cliff: Bayrou's Bold Budget Reforms

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou proposes cutting public holidays as part of a budget squeeze to address France's rising national debt. Despite potential opposition and a political crisis, Bayrou aims to freeze non-defence spending and reduce the budget deficit, with hopes of reaching a 3% fiscal target by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an urgent move to address France's financial instability, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has unveiled radical budget proposals, including the scrapping of two public holidays. These measures form part of a broader 43.8 billion euro budget squeeze aimed at curbing France's runaway debt and restoring fiscal responsibility.

The proposals, however, face significant opposition as Bayrou's minority government contends with a fragmented parliament, whose failure to back measures could trigger a political and economic crisis. President Emmanuel Macron has tasked Bayrou with stabilizing public finances amid increasing debt pressure and a legislative gridlock following last year's snap election.

Bayrou warns that immediate action is crucial to prevent an economic downfall reminiscent of Greece's past crisis. Despite opposition, particularly to proposed welfare cuts, Bayrou pledges to bring the budget deficit down to EU guidelines by 2029, as financial markets closely watch France's political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

