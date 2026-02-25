Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Deficit Grant Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War

Himachal Pradesh ministers, Rohit Thakur and Chander Kumar, criticize opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur for not supporting the restoration of the state's Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). The 16th finance commission report suggests discontinuing RDG, impacting 17 states. Congress asserts RDG as a constitutional right under Article 275(1).

Updated: 25-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:09 IST
In a sharp political exchange, Himachal Pradesh ministers, Rohit Thakur and Chander Kumar, have accused opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur of neglecting the state's financial rights by not demanding the restoration of the crucial Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

The controversy stems from the 16th finance commission's report recommending the discontinuation of RDG to Himachal Pradesh, among 17 states. The state government, led by Congress, argues that the RDG should be preserved as it is instrumental for the hill state's economic stability and development.

Despite the recommendations, the Congress party insists that RDG remains a constitutional right under Article 275(1). The ministers claim that the cessation would result in a massive economic shortfall, emphasizing Congress's commitment to vigorously advocating for the state's rights. Meanwhile, they criticize the BJP for allegedly prioritizing politics over Himachal Pradesh's interests.

