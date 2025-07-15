BJP Voices Fraud Allegations Against Congress and DMK

In a fiery exchange of political accusations, the BJP has alleged that a Congress member arrested in a drug peddling case has ties to senior party figures, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyank Kharge.

The BJP also charged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu with involvement in a significant land revenue scam, urging the electorate to vote for the NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections to ensure a transparent administration.

No immediate response was offered by Congress or DMK officials to these allegations. The BJP emphasized the fallout from these scandals on the credibility of both opposition parties.