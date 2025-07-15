Left Menu

BJP Voices Fraud Allegations Against Congress and DMK

BJP accuses Congress of drug ties and DMK of land scams, urging voters to choose NDA for transparent governance. The arrest of Congress functionary Lingaraj Kanni for drug possession is linked to party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge. BJP's Anil K Antony calls for accountability from opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:57 IST
BJP Voices Fraud Allegations Against Congress and DMK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of political accusations, the BJP has alleged that a Congress member arrested in a drug peddling case has ties to senior party figures, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyank Kharge.

The BJP also charged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu with involvement in a significant land revenue scam, urging the electorate to vote for the NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections to ensure a transparent administration.

No immediate response was offered by Congress or DMK officials to these allegations. The BJP emphasized the fallout from these scandals on the credibility of both opposition parties.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025