BJP Voices Fraud Allegations Against Congress and DMK
BJP accuses Congress of drug ties and DMK of land scams, urging voters to choose NDA for transparent governance. The arrest of Congress functionary Lingaraj Kanni for drug possession is linked to party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge. BJP's Anil K Antony calls for accountability from opposition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange of political accusations, the BJP has alleged that a Congress member arrested in a drug peddling case has ties to senior party figures, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyank Kharge.
The BJP also charged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu with involvement in a significant land revenue scam, urging the electorate to vote for the NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections to ensure a transparent administration.
No immediate response was offered by Congress or DMK officials to these allegations. The BJP emphasized the fallout from these scandals on the credibility of both opposition parties.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- DMK
- drug scandal
- land scam
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Priyank Kharge
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- NDA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy is 'faulty', it is creating enemies: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad.
BJP makes lots of promises but forgets them after coming to power: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Raipur rally.
PM Narendra Modi has time to visit foreign nations but has no time to tour Manipur: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur.
SDO suspended, 8 stamp duty officers to face probe in Nashik land scam: Govt tells assembly
BJP supporters attacking dalits, govt officers in Odisha, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.