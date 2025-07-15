Trump's Scottish Golf Retreat and UK Visit: A Presidential Replay

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to Scotland to visit his renowned golf properties at Turnberry and Aberdeen. The visit is reminiscent of his 2016 campaign stop where he first praised the UK's decision to exit the European Union. This trip, planned for late July, will precede his official state visit to Britain in September.

According to a confidential White House source, Trump will devote his Scottish trip from July 25 to 29, enjoying the same grounds that once hosted the Open Championship. The Turnberry course, formerly a frequent site for major tournaments, was bought by Trump in 2014 and remains a significant fixture in golfing history.

In addition to leisure, Trump's itinerary includes meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He will make a state visit from September 17 to 19 at Windsor Castle. The visit mirrors his earlier trip in 2019, marked by interactions with then Monarch Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

(With inputs from agencies.)