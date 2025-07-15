Left Menu

Trump's Scottish Golf Retreat and UK Visit: A Presidential Replay

Former President Donald Trump is set to revisit his Scottish golf properties, Turnberry and Aberdeen, in late July. His trip recalls his 2016 visit during his initial presidential campaign, where he also endorsed Brexit. He is scheduled to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and will return in September for a state visit hosted by King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:33 IST
Trump's Scottish Golf Retreat and UK Visit: A Presidential Replay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to Scotland to visit his renowned golf properties at Turnberry and Aberdeen. The visit is reminiscent of his 2016 campaign stop where he first praised the UK's decision to exit the European Union. This trip, planned for late July, will precede his official state visit to Britain in September.

According to a confidential White House source, Trump will devote his Scottish trip from July 25 to 29, enjoying the same grounds that once hosted the Open Championship. The Turnberry course, formerly a frequent site for major tournaments, was bought by Trump in 2014 and remains a significant fixture in golfing history.

In addition to leisure, Trump's itinerary includes meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He will make a state visit from September 17 to 19 at Windsor Castle. The visit mirrors his earlier trip in 2019, marked by interactions with then Monarch Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025