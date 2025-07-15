Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Weighs Shiv Sena Alliance at MNS Conclave

MNS President Raj Thackeray hinted at a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) but has not made a formal decision. This came during the MNS's three-day conclave in Igatpuri. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has shown interest in a partnership ahead of civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:14 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

At a three-day conclave in Igatpuri, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray hinted at potential political maneuvering with the Shiv Sena (UBT), though no formal announcement has been made yet, according to party sources.

The conclave, from July 14 to 16, also witnessed discussions about the political landscape ahead of municipal elections, with indications that MNS might forge an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena, said insiders.

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), noted that both camps are optimistic about a partnership, especially after a brief reunion of the political heavyweights over the government's rollback of controversial language policy orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

