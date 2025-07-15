Left Menu

Rajasthan State Suffers Under BJP's Misrule, Says Congress Chief

RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra criticizes the BJP's governance in Rajasthan, alleging public distress due to misrule and stalled welfare schemes. He promises Congress will remain connected with the people, addressing issues and spreading awareness about the BJP's failures through grassroots organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:40 IST
Govind Singh Dotasra
Govind Singh Dotasra, the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, has openly criticized the BJP-led state government for what he describes as their misrule and lack of public interest actions.

Speaking to journalists, Dotasra claimed that Rajasthan's citizens are distressed due to the current administration's governance style, which allegedly avoids accountability and sidelines previously launched welfare schemes.

He vowed that the Congress party would intensify grassroots efforts to connect with the public, highlight these issues, and counter the BJP's policies through strengthened local committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

