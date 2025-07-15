Rajasthan State Suffers Under BJP's Misrule, Says Congress Chief

Govind Singh Dotasra, the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, has openly criticized the BJP-led state government for what he describes as their misrule and lack of public interest actions.

Speaking to journalists, Dotasra claimed that Rajasthan's citizens are distressed due to the current administration's governance style, which allegedly avoids accountability and sidelines previously launched welfare schemes.

He vowed that the Congress party would intensify grassroots efforts to connect with the public, highlight these issues, and counter the BJP's policies through strengthened local committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)