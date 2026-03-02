Safety Oversights in Spotlight: Jay Pawar Demands Accountability in Fatal Plane Crash

Jay Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, has raised serious concerns over the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigating the catastrophic plane crash that claimed the life of the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Pawar has called for severe measures against VSR Ventures if safety lapses are confirmed.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Pawar criticized the initial findings and demanded transparency and detailed explanations. He expressed disappointment, stating, "The preliminary report reviewed by the AIB lacks thoroughness, causing immense pain. The families affected deserve not only formal statements but also the truth and full clarity."

Pawar also questioned the steps taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against VSR Ventures, highlighting that possible oversights may extend beyond a few aircraft. He emphasized, "If substantial safety violations are detected, action must encompass the entire VSR fleet, prioritizing passenger safety. The DGCA should consider suspending all VSR operations if necessary."

In a separate revealing post, Pawar shared a video accusing VSR's owner, Rohit Singh, of negligence during a flight, as he was seen asleep in the pilot's seat. Pawar called such behavior "untenable," urging the DGCA to ground all VSR planes and initiate legal proceedings against Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)