Secret Afghan Relocation Scheme Unveiled Amid Controversial Data Breach

The British government orchestrated a covert relocation initiative for Afghans following a significant data breach that exposed personal details, heightening their vulnerability to Taliban threats. The breach, deemed one of Britain's most severe, prompted the setup of a costly relocation scheme, formerly hidden from the public view until now.

The exposed data was inadvertently published on social media by the Ministry of Defence in early 2022. British defence minister John Healey issued a public apology for the grave error, acknowledging affected Afghan nationals and their families, including those who served with British forces, and others who sought refuge in the UK.

Amidst ongoing legal battles and mounting public pressure, the superinjunction was revoked, allowing dissemination of details concerning the data mishap that had dire implications. The incident adds significant pressure on the government, especially as public finances tighten and debates over immigration policies intensify.