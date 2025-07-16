Left Menu

Senate Faces Showdown on Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cut Request

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on President Trump's request to cut billions in foreign aid and public broadcasting. The cuts originally targeted initiatives like PEPFAR, but have been trimmed to exclude it. Resistance from both parties highlights the challenge of overriding Congress’s budget authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:29 IST
Senate Faces Showdown on Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cut Request
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate gears up to vote on President Donald Trump's proposal to slash billions in previously approved foreign aid and public broadcasting funds. Initial concerns around cuts to PEPFAR, a global HIV/AIDS initiative, have seen the package reduced from $9.4 billion to $9 billion.

Senator John Thune, the Republican majority leader, expects procedural votes to commence on Tuesday. The Senate faces a deadline of Friday to decide on the proposed $8.3 billion in foreign aid cuts and $1.1 billion in public broadcasting reductions. Failure to act would see spending plans adhere to Congress's original budget.

Senators from both sides caution that slashing these funds could complicate future bipartisan spending negotiations. Critics argue the cuts undermine essential programs, with past similar proposals facing considerable opposition. Trump, however, threatens to pull support from any Congress member opposing the measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025