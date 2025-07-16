Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Cuba's Homelessness Remarks

Cuba's Labor Minister claimed there are no beggars in the nation, drawing criticism from President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He highlighted visible poverty as a symptom of wider social inequality. The comments were made amidst economic hardships affecting the Cuban population, with increasing visible poverty on the streets.

  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba's Labor Minister, Marta Elena Feito, testified in parliament, asserting there are no beggars in the country. Her statement sparked controversy, as it was swiftly criticized by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Díaz-Canel acknowledged visible poverty and emphasized that those on the streets represent a deeper social inequality, challenging Feito's remarks.

The incident occurred as Cuba grapples with an economic crisis leading to heightened poverty, highlighting the growing visibility of impoverished individuals despite official claims.

