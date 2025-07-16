Left Menu

Trump Considers Scott Bessent for Federal Reserve Leadership

President Donald Trump mentioned Scott Bessent as a potential candidate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. While landing at Joint Base Andrews, Trump acknowledged Bessent's suitability for the role but also expressed contentment with Powell's performance, whose term concludes next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST
Trump Considers Scott Bessent for Federal Reserve Leadership
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of Scott Bessent as a potential successor to the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell.

After arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was queried about whether Bessent might replace Powell, whose term is set to end next year.

Trump responded affirmatively, praising Bessent but also maintaining satisfaction with Powell's current performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025