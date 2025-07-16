Trump Considers Scott Bessent for Federal Reserve Leadership
President Donald Trump mentioned Scott Bessent as a potential candidate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. While landing at Joint Base Andrews, Trump acknowledged Bessent's suitability for the role but also expressed contentment with Powell's performance, whose term concludes next year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has floated the idea of Scott Bessent as a potential successor to the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell.
After arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was queried about whether Bessent might replace Powell, whose term is set to end next year.
Trump responded affirmatively, praising Bessent but also maintaining satisfaction with Powell's current performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
