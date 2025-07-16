Left Menu

Generational Clash in Arizona: Democrats Choose Their Nominee

Arizona Democrats are set to select their nominee for a U.S. House seat in a district that has been a Democratic stronghold. Front-runner Adelita Grijalva faces competition from youthful contender Deja Foxx, in what could signal a shift towards more progressive values.

Arizona Democrats will select their candidate for a vacant U.S. House seat on Tuesday, amid discussions on generational change and the spectrum of progressivism during the Trump era, according to Arizona media reports.

In a heavily Democratic district stretching from the U.S.-Mexico border to Tucson, Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Representative Raul Grijalva, leads the race. Her notable endorsements come from a range of party affiliates, including high-profile progressives like Bernie Sanders and moderates such as Marcy Kaptur.

With democracy in Arizona at a potential turning point, 25-year-old Deja Foxx poses a significant challenge, hoping to energize young progressives. Polls close at 7 p.m. MT, and early returns are expected shortly afterward.

