Adelita Grijalva Set to Make History in Arizona's 7th District

Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Representative Raul Grijalva, is projected to win the Democratic primary for Arizona's 7th Congressional District. She overcame a challenge from Deja Foxx and is favored for the general election. If elected, she'll be the first Latina to represent Arizona in the U.S. House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:12 IST
Adelita Grijalva is poised to continue her family's political legacy, leading in the Democratic primary to fill the Arizona U.S. House seat once held by her father, the late Raul Grijalva. Grijalva triumphed over a spirited challenge from the younger Deja Foxx during Tuesday's primary.

The Arizona 7th District, which leans heavily Democratic, is likely to see Grijalva succeed in the upcoming general election, making her the first Latina to represent the state in Congress. Her father, who left a significant mark with his immigration reform and public lands advocacy, served over two decades in the House.

Grijalva's primary victory comes at a crucial time for Democrats, battling to maintain momentum by balancing progressive ideals and attracting working-class voters. Despite Foxx earning endorsements from youthful progressives, Grijalva's broad support from labor unions and environmental groups helped secure her lead.

